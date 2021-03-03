Dr. Oz Describes The Moment He Revived A Man That Collapsed At A New Jersey Airport

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save a man’s life after he suddenly collapsed at a New Jersey airport.
While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the hero himself didn’t spare any details while describing exactly how the scary incident went down.
Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save a man’s life after he suddenly collapsed at a New Jersey airport.
While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the hero himself didn’t spare any details while describing exactly how the scary incident went down.
TV host and heart surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, helped save a man having a heart attack in a New jersey airport. The doctor used a..
Finding true love may be written in the stars but be careful you don't get burned.A new study asked 2,000 nationally representative..