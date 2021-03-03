Dr. Oz Describes The Moment He Revived A Man That Collapsed At A New Jersey Airport
Dr. Oz Describes The Moment He Revived A Man That Collapsed At A New Jersey Airport

Dr. Mehmet Oz helped save a man’s life after he suddenly collapsed at a New Jersey airport.

While speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, the hero himself didn’t spare any details while describing exactly how the scary incident went down.