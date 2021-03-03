Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard to Host Game Show 'Family Game Fight'

The new NBC game show was announced on March 3.

The show is based off of previous skits the couple had participated in on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'.

Bell and Shepard will each join a family of four and compete to help their team win $100,000.

The 10-episode project marks the first time the couple has worked together for television.

Kristen and Dax are simply magnetic when they’re on screen.

They are a spontaneously funny and loving couple that are also surprisingly competitive in this fast-moving family competition.

, Mike Darnell, President Warner Bros.

Unscripted Television, via statement.

'Family Game Fight' is currently casting