Healthy Living: Don't be picky when it comes to coronavirus vaccines

While each vaccine has its benefits and drawbacks, health experts say that now is not the time to be picky about which one you receive.

"first it was pfizer, then it was moderna and now johnson and johnson makes three.

With all these vaccines on the market, it might feel like you should have your pick of which one is best for you!

But health experts reccommend agianst being picky and choosy."

The johnson and johnson vaccine is expected to boost supply and open up more appointments for elligable patients.

"the new johnson and johnson vaccine is gonna be a great addtion to what we've got.

The moderna and pfizer have gotten us a long way."

The new shot is proving attractive to both patients and public health officials alike.

"the added to benefit to this vaccine is that it's only a single dose.

So it's a lot easier to schedule and to give and you get protection a bit earlier."

But when it comes down to it-- protection is protection.

"sometimes people want to be really smart shoppers and figure out what's the best one.

Our reccommendation will be to get the first one you are offered.

To not be picky amongst the three."

In fact-- putting all three vaccines next to each other isn't an apples to apples comparison-- while johnson and johnson's 72 percent overall efficiacy is lower than the 95 percent of the moderna and pfizer... experts say the emergence of coronavirus variants between their trials and other testing factors make comparison difficult.

What is for sure though-- any vaccination takes us a step closer to herd immunity.

"if it were offered to me or my family i wouldn't hesitate to take any of the three."

"as for side affects from the johnson and johnson vaccine-- the fda says some patients have experienced symptoms like headache, fatige, muscle aches and nasua from mild to moderate severity.

