Mass. Teachers Eligible For COVID Vaccine March 11

Educators, child care workers and school staff can sign up for COVID vaccine appointments starting Thursday, March 11.
WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Massachusetts educators will be eligible to start signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination on March 11, Gov. Charlie Baker announced..
Georgia expands the pool of people who will be able to get the Covid vaccine in early March.