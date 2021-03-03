Fire department receives grant for fire prevention

The department created a video as a way to increase fire prevention during the pandemic.

Again received a grant for its fire prevention education efforts.

State farm insurance provided the funding.

The department says the pandemic has more people working and learning from home ... and the need for fire prevention education has only grown.

Back in october, the department created the video on your screen in recognition of national fire prevention week.

Firefighters say they look forward to the time when they can present their fire safety programs in- person.

