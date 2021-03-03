The Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director is doing -Max- hard time to raise awareness.

In an effort to raise awareness about animal adoption, Susquehanna SPCA Director Stacie Haynes has switched places with a dog for an entire day.

Susquehanna spca director stacie haynes thought about how important it is for these animals to get adopted and decided to take some action.

None sot: kirk tupaj stacie switched places with this 5-year old pitt bull terrier max.

Max has been at the shelter for four hundred and forty four days.

That's a little over a year for you and i, but for max that's a five year stint.

Stacie tries to concentrate during cleaning time, feeding time, and public viewing breaks.

While max gets to enjoy the comfort of a relatively quiet front office.

Sot: stacie haynes, susquehanna spca director because he deserves a day out of the kennel, and a day to be the king of this place, and i needed a reminder as to why it's so important to make sure that animals come in and we find them homes quickly.

The average length of stay at this shelter used to be 80 days, it's now 29 days, but stacie thinks the shelter can do better.

Sot: stacie haynes, susquehanna spca director i've had an opportunity to sit here when no one else is in here now and it's quiet, and i hear dogs moaning.

They're moaning because they're sad, and thatdol stick with you.

Max's adoptionff how long he's been waiting for a home.

Staffworks anita vitullo has also pledged to put $200 toward behavior training for whoever adoptsmax.x we'll explain the adoption process and what you need to know before making one of these animals a member of your household.

In cooperstown, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

