Food and fuel

Are on the rise nationwide.

News 10's hannah follman gives us insight into why this is happening and how residents are feeling.

The average national price for a gallon of gas is $2.73 this is the highest in over a year and half.

That's according to triple aaa.

The price is paired with a rising demand as more people hit the roads.

Gas costs are not the only thing rising rapidly... experts are also seeing a change in food prices.

According to bloomberg business, food prices are at a six year high.

This is mainly due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

These rising costs are leaving some locals anxious about the near future.

"by the time you get medicine groceries and gas it doesn't leave a lot for your regular bills" this is all trickling down to local food banks and soup kitchens.

Many of them are seeing increased prices for their goods.

This is causing some changes on how they plan for the future.

Coming up at six, we will hear how one local organization is adapting to the rising prices.

In terre haute..

Hannah follman, news 10.