Flood Warnings in effect for many areas in the Wabash Valley

Rainfall looks to be in short supply over the next few days.

However, flood warnings are in effect along major rivers.

Storm team 10's david siple is live at fairbanks park along the wabash river.

He is talking more about what these flood warnings mean and who is impacted.

That's right kevin.

Yes it's sunny and we have not had much rain lately.

However we are still seeing river levels rising solely due to snow melt.

The national weather services in indianapolis, indiana and lincoln, illinois have lincoln, indiana and indianapolis, services in weather services in indianapolis, indiana and lincoln, illinois have issued many flood warnings.

Major rivers including the wabash and the white rivers are under those warnings.

The warning along the wabash river in vigo, vermillion, and parke county is until sunday march 7th.

The warning along the wabash river in sullivan county in in sullivan wabash river in sullivan county in indiana and clark and crawford county in illinois will be in effect until tuesday march 9th.

The white river in greene county is until march 10th.

And the white river in vincennes and daviess county is until march 12.

Coming up at 6 i'll have the numbers on the river levels.

As well as when these crests will likely occur.

For now... reporting live in terre haute, david siple.

Storm