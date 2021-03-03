How The American Rescue Plan Will Help Women

The senate is preparing to take up President Biden's one point nine trillion dollar american rescue plan with discussions beginning as soon as today.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is speaking to two u.s. senators about how the covid relief plan will help women.

"* rochester elementary students like those here at sunset terrace elementary are back in the classroom... but that's not the case for all kids.

Senator tina smith of minnesota and senator patty murray of washington say the u.s. needs to get kids back into schools ?

"* safely... not just because of the impact on the children ?

"* but because of the impact n women.

While more men have returned to work during the pandemic ?

"* women haven't recovered in the same way.

More women are leaving the work force to help their children with online learning and child care.

The two senators say policies included in the american rescue plan like funding childcare and helping schools reopen will help women and working families.

If you listen to some folks, you would think that everything is pretty much getting back to normal and america doesn't need anything close to this bill.

Well they should try to tell that to working women and especially working moms who are drowning under a sea of stress and responsibility and inadequate resources to take care of their families the plan would provide up to 40 billion dollars for childcare providers.

Many childcare workers are women... and having affordable childcare options helps moms return to work.

Live in rochester annalise paid sick leave and raising the minimum wage have been cut from biden's recovery plan ?

"* but the senators insist lawmakers need to act on these measures... as it would positively impact