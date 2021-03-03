Rapper Nelly Will Be Coming to Terre Haute - here's where he will perform

Music a new music venue in terre haute is selling tickets after announcing a big name for the first perfomance.

News 10's tucker white talked with the owners of "the mill."

He explains what still has to happen before the concert in june.

in three months the grammy award winning superstar nelly will be preforming in terre haute, at the mill.

As you can see there is still work that needs to be done.



As you can see there is still work that needs to be done, in order to have the venue ready.

Before nelly arrives, terre haute's old paper mill willbe converted into a music venue.

This conversion includes building the stage, putting up new fencing and landscaping.

Tim drake, the owner of the mill, believes he has the right people for the job.

"construction is our main thing right now.

We've got ninety plus days to get it all done.

We've got the right people in the right places.

I don't think its going to be too big of a problem, as long as mother nature works with us."

Drake says that rap isnt the only genre of music they plan on hosting.

Country and rock artists will be featured as well as a possible beer festival in the future.

In terre haute, tucker white, news 10.

