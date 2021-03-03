Little Falls Fire Chief Rob Parese will take over as chief of the Ilion Fire Department as part of a shared services agreement.
Ilion, Little Falls to share fire chief
And little falls will share afiy temporary, and part time.
For three months, two ys a we, four hours per day, littlefalls, will go over to the ilion department.
No money will change hands; instead, ilion's treasurer will help out in little falls' treasury department.
Little falls has already approved this shared services agreement; the ilion village board will vote on it monday.
Two members of ilion's fire department are under investigation....after the mayor says a letterasent to the village by a former employee.
