Ilion, Little Falls to share fire chief

Little Falls Fire Chief Rob Parese will take over as chief of the Ilion Fire Department as part of a shared services agreement.

And little falls will share afiy temporary, and part time.

For three months, two ys a we, four hours per day, littlefalls, will go over to the ilion department.

No money will change hands; instead, ilion's treasurer will help out in little falls' treasury department.

Little falls has already approved this shared services agreement; the ilion village board will vote on it monday.

Two members of ilion's fire department are under investigation....after the mayor says a letterasent to the village by a former employee.

