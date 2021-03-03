Crash Of United Airlines Flight 585 In Colorado Springs Remembered 30 Years Later

A total of 25 people died in a plane crash in Colorado Springs on this date in 1991.
United Airlines Flight 585 was headed from Denver to Colorado Springs and crashed near Colorado Springs Airport in Widefield Community Park.
A total of 25 people died in a plane crash in Colorado Springs on this date in 1991.
United Airlines Flight 585 was headed from Denver to Colorado Springs and crashed near Colorado Springs Airport in Widefield Community Park.
U.S. regulators announced extra inspections on Boeing Co 777 jets using the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver on..