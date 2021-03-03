Attorney, community work to rebuild Booneville home

But one local community, along with its mayor and a local attorney came together to help rebuild a home devastated by last year's tornado.

Trying to recover from a disaster, especially during the pandemic, has unique challenges.

In tupelo alexis jones wtva 9 news trying to recovery after a disaster ,, especially during the pandemic ,,, has unique challenges ... but one local community,, along with the mayor and a local attorney came together to help rebuild a home devastated by last year's tornado ... the idea grew after ricky rowan was inspired to organize a project ... booneville mayor chris lindley,, along with local attorney richard schwartz attended today's gathering ... schwartz sponsors the retivilization of sunflower campaign in booneville... all donations go towards rebuilding of the home... i'm blessed ."

We want to show people that watching today in spite of all going on it still some good things happened in our world our city and our nation.

It makes me so proud to be a mississippians right now because we are helping someone that really need our help.

Im here right now im grateful im blessed.

Organizers said the new home should be completed in may ... a