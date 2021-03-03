Vaccines now available for Hoosiers 50 and older; Mass Vaccination Sites in the works

Today, indiana has updated covid-19 numbers.

Vigo, clay, and vermillion counties are all in the "yellow" zone.

All other counties in the wabash valley are in the "blue" zone.

As we've explained before.....the "2"-metric syste is based on "positivity rates" and cases per "100"-thousand residents.

"red" is "the most severe"..

Followed by "orange" "yellow", and then "blue".

State health officials noted indiana's positivity rate is down to 3 point 5 percent... it's lowest mark since september of last year.

At 5 o'clock, we explained the state is lowering vaccine eligibility for the second time this week.

It's thanks to the new johnson and johnson vaccine.

Vaccine eligibility in indiana is now open for hoosiers aged 50 and older.

This accounts for over a third of the population... 80 percent of covid-19 hospitalizations... and over 97 percent of covid-19 deaths in the state of indiana.

State health officials spoke today about how helpful the additional doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine have been.... and detailed what the next steps for the state are with vaccination efforts.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver says the state's external advisory committee met this week to review the johnson and johnson vaccine and discuss next steps.

She says the concensus was to continue to open up vaccine eligibilty based primarily on age.

This is because data shows the older you are..

The greater your risks of hospitalization and death due to covid-19.

Dr. weaver says this is why the next steps include opening the vaccine up to hoosiers 40 and older incrementally as vaccine supply permits.

This population captures 91 percent of hoosiers who have more than one illness.... and makes over half off indiana's classroom teachers eligible for the vaccine.

Dr. weaver made it clear that expanding vaccine eligibility is solely dependent on vaccine supply.

The state has been told not to expect additional johnson and johnson vaccine for the next couple of weeks.

So the mass vaccination clinics i mentioned at 5..

Will rely on the supply of vaccine doses from pfizer and moderna... which the state has received incrementally more of in recent weeks.

However she says the state has enough to continue their mission of preventing deaths.

"our age-based approach is working.

It is being driven by data and we will stay the course and we will continue our work to reduce hospitalizations and save lives in indiana."

