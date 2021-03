The Flash Season 7 trailer - Heart

The Flash Season 7 trailer - Heart - BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL - When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton).

While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it.

Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (702).

Original airdate 3/9/2021.