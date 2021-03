Bad Trip Movie (2021) - Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish

Bad Trip Movie (2021) - Plot synopsis: Real pranks.

Real People.

Real Movie.

From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Michaela Conlin release date March 26, 2021 (on Netflix)