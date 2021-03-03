UK COVID THEATRE PKG

C1 3 reflecting on the experience.

Two university of kentucky theatre productions explore this by looking at how the theatre has changed...and showing us the solidarity found within the isolation.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine explains more.

########### music playing from "better maybe" an empty theatre...a sight many have become use to over the past year.

But director stephen wrentmore didn't include it in his production, 'better maybe,' to reflect on what the pandemic has taken away...but rather on what it has given.

"it has within it such optimism..."

Better maybe video playing: "today we want to understand joy and it's meanings."

Wrentmore: "it's not just about the idea of threatres closed, but the space in which we reimagine what theatre might be when we move forward."

Better maybe video playing: "joy is possible - can be possible - in this dark theatre in which we live."

Another u-k production...'

Visible 3.12'...explores a similar theme...but with barely any words.

Bae: "in this moment when there's such a strong connectivity, sometimes you don't even have to say and you understand each other."

Visibile 3.12 playing as the title suggests...bae says visible 3.12 is pays homage to the day theatres closed down....a day she remembers all too well.

"this time last year i was in san diego working on a new play called, "house of joy."

It premiered on the 11th... "the show that we'd been working on for 8 months plus suddeny closed."

Though bae and wrentmore's piece both explore the pandemic through the lens of the theatre...they say the messages can apply to anything...anywhere.

"this opportunity right now about redefining what the future looks like belongs to all of us, and i think the piece, both metaphorically and realistically, asking to give that a go."

Better maybe video: "will you see this through with me?

Say you will."

In lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

#### the kentucky women's