Gulfport School District teachers receive COVID-19 vaccines

Teachers and staff from Gulfport High School and Bayou View Middle School were scheduled to have COVID vaccines on campus at their convenience.
Today, school- teachers, administrators, - cafeteria staff, janitorial - staff,- school nurses and more lined up- to get their first dose of the- pfizer vaccine.
Singing river - arranged to set up a vaccine- site- on campus at gulfport high- school gym, they're prepared- to vaccinate 1,000 school - district members in two days.
- - sandy east, public relations an- career- pathway specialist for gulfport- school district:- "they feel comfortable, they feel confident, they are- protecting their- students, they are protecting - the rest of the staff and - they're protecting our- community.
A lot of our teacher- went online to try to sign up a- other locations and - the lines were always full, the- weren't able to find the slots.- so there again for us to- be able to do this in our - schools where the teachers can- literally just walk over is ver- - - important."
Singing river will continue - hosting school
Employees with the Ocean Springs School District are excited to partner up with Singing River Health System Thursday to receive