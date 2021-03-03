$42.3M FEMA Zeta assistance allocated so far in Mississippi

Clean up, repairs, and recovery still continue to this day, a little more than four months after Hurricane Zeta wreaked havoc here in South Mississippi.

- this includes $13.9 million in- fema grants for 3,941 - individuals - and households... and $17.9 - - - - million in disaster loans from- the u.s. small business - administration for 648- businesses, homeowners and- - - - renters.

821 national flood - insurance program claims were - filed...$10.5 - million paid to policy- holders... and while the- - - - deadline for fema zeta disaster- assistance ended midnight - monday... those who qualify can- still apply for economic injury- assistance with the sba.- - robert howard, media relations- manager,- fema, mississippi hurricane zet- disaster assistance: "there is different deadline for- businesses that may have- sustained economic damages, - and you can get that through- sba, and that deadline comes up- and that goes into october."

