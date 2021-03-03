Hoosiers 50 years of age and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

This comes as the state is getting more vaccine and has sent out dates for mass vaccination sites.

Hoosiers 50 years and older can now register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes just one day after the indiana state department of health opened eligibility to hoosiers 55 years of age and older.

Jeff sam hoosiers age 50 and older account for 97.6 percent of all the covid-19 deaths in the state of indiana.

Now they will be able to get the vaccine and a big reason for that is because the state is receiving more vaccine then before.

Indiana is recieving 145 thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine and 128-thousand doses of moderna a week.

That includes both first and second doses.

This week the state also recieved just under 54 thousand doses of the johnson and johson vaccine.

These increases have prompted the state to hold mass vaccination sites.

The first one will be at the indianapolis motor speedway from march 5th-7th starting at 8 am and ending at 10:00 pm.

21-thousand doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine will be made avaliable at the first mass vaccination site.

Dr. lindsey weaver says hoosiers should take whatever vaccine is first made avaliable to them.

Our recommendations to hoosiers is to get whatever vaccine is available as soon as you are eligible to get it we are in a race between the vaccine and the variants and we want the vaccine to win.

Dr. weaver say close to 43-hundred people a day will be vaccinated at the mass vaccination sites.

According to the indiana state department of health around 8-thousand people have registered so far to get their vaccine at motor speedway governor eric holcomb is now eligible to get the vaccine as he is 52 years old.

He says that he will be getting his vaccine this friday at the indianapolis motor speedway.

As for who will get the vaccine next..

The state say people ages 40 years of age is who will be eligible.

She expects eligibility to open up for people in that age group by mid march.

