Detectives look at ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash
Detectives in the US are looking at data from the so-called black box from Tiger Woods’s SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the crash in which the golf star was seriously injured last week, authorities have said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant on Monday to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.