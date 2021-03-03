Detectives look at ‘black box’ from Tiger Woods crash

Detectives in the US are looking at data from the so-called black box from Tiger Woods’s SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred during the crash in which the golf star was seriously injured last week, authorities have said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said traffic investigators executed a search warrant on Monday to retrieve the data from the device from the Genesis SUV that Woods was driving.
Police execute search warrant Tiger Woods car ‘black box’
Wales Online
“No probable cause” to obtain sample of the Gold star’s blood