Federal Government Allowing All Teachers to Be Vaccinated

The federal government will provide vaccinations for teachers at Meijer, Kroger and Walmart pharmacies.

Government has directed their pharmacy partners to make the vaccine avaliable to teachers and child care workers..

Regardless of states guidelines.

News 18's meredith hackler joins us now with where teachers can get vaccinated in the state of indiana.

Meredith?

Sam governor eric holcomb said they found out about this directive from the federal government yesterday.

Now they are in process of finding out more information on how teachers will be vaccinated.

This is what we know so far.

The federal government will provide vaccinations for teachers at meijer, kroger and walmart pharmacies.

Teachers of any age can get vaccinated at these sites.

You can find those pharmacies on the our-shot dot in dot gov website.

However you can't register to make your appointment of the states website.

Meijer, kroger and walmart all have their own separate registration systems. governor eric holcomb says they are still working out all of the kinks of this new federal eligibility.

I just ask for some patience on some very specific questions when someone is trying to make an appointment.

If you are living in pick a county that doesn't have a meijer or a kroger or a walmart you may have to go a county over if you are a teacher because you are eligible under that federal program.

The doses of vaccine that are provided to those pharamcies are seperate from what the state itself recieves.

Meaning this federal mandate will not take away from the vaccines avaliable to hoosiers 50 and over.

Those doses that teachers receieve will still be accounted for on the states website.

Again teachers can find those federally partnered vaccination sites on our shot dot in dot gov.

They will have to register through either walmart..

Kroger of meijers website.

Jeff back to you.

Indiana is one of a few states left that has