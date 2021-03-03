Election wrap up

We found reasons why the White campaign has got to like their chances.

The campaign continued today for Tim Kelly and Kim White who made the runoff for Chattanooga Mayor.

After a razor thin tally at the polls chattanooga is now heading to a runoff to decide it's next mayor.

News 12's winston reed is live from chattanooga to tell us how the third place canidate wade hinton could impact the runoffs.

The major key for both runoff candidates kim white and time kelly is winningover the voters who didn't vote for them.

That means gaining endorsements from the losing candidates.

A close call in the race for chattanooga's mayor means 6 more weeks of campainging for tim kelly and kim white.

"i need all the help i can get."

That help could come in the form of endorsements from his former opponents.

"this was never about monty bruell being mayor of chattanooga it was about being a voice for the marginalized in our community."

News 12 asked tim kelly if winning wade hinton's endorsement, who garnered over 6 thousand votes, could be a key to winning the runoff.

"i could sure use the endorsement of all caniddates including wade's.

I plan to be speaking with wade soon about that."

While kelly has receieved early support from his peers, history may be on kim white's side because she is in second place.

"we've only had one mayoral runoff at least in recent history in chattanooga since we've changed our form of goverment tothe strong mayor form and that was in 2005 and actually the person who finsihed secondin the general ended up winning."

Dr. chris acuff, a political science professor at utc says more recent city council elections are tredning in white's favor as well.

The last two elections we've had there were three council races in the runoff and all three of those the perosn in second place actually ended up winning.

The runoff election day is april 13th.

