Wednesday, March 3, 2021

5pm New Regional Vaccine Site 03.03.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
BAPTIST HEALTH RICHMOND HAS NOW BEEN DECLARED A REGIONAL VACCINATION SITE

The state now has another regional covid vaccination site.

L3: abc 36 news white new regional vaccination site baptist health richmond baptist health richmond has now been declared a regional vaccination site the site is at eastern kentucky university's perkins building.

This comes as the governor announced an additional 119 vaccination sites around the state..

For a total now

