5pm Governor Power Limitation Bill Blocked 03.03.2021

A judge has blocked three new laws that would limit the governor's powers to deal with a state emergency.

L3: abc 36 news white judge blocks laws limiting governor's powers in emergency today... franklin circuit judge phillip shepherd ruled in favor of governor andy beshear... who filed a motion for a temporary injuction.

The laws were passed by the legislature earlier this year.

Those bills allow schools, businesses, churches to stay open if they are meeting c-d-c or state covid guidelines... whichever is more lenient.... limit the governor's ability to issue executive ordrs and require the legislature sign off on suspensions of laws or extensions on the orders.

Judge shephard says... while he believes all parties are acting in good faith.... the governor made a strong case that the legislation is likely to undermine or even cripple efforts to protect kentuckians during the pandemic