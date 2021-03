Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong celebrated his birthday in quarantine

Astronauts Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins were medically quarantined for three weeks following their return to Earth in the summer of 1969.

During that time, they celebrated Armstrong’s 39th birthday.

For more, watch CNN Films’ short documentary “Apollo 11: Quarantine” on Saturday, March 6 at 9 p.m.

ET.