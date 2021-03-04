5:30 Fatal Officer Involved Shooting 03.03.2021

STATE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN MORGAN COUNTY.

According to k-s-p.... a trooper requested help from the west libery police deaprtment after stopping a driver saturday night in the malone community.

During the stop... state police say the west libery officer fired at the driver... killing him.

K-sp did nto say what led up to the shooting.

The driver is identified as 48- year-old jerry