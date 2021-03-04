5:30pm Bill Offers Incentives To Crypto Miners 03.03.2021

House is attempting to bring new mines to the state... but it's not the kind of mines you typically think about when you think of kentucky.

L3: abc 36 news white bill offers incentives to crypto miners the bill... recently passed by a house committee... would offer tax break incentives to commercial cryptocurrency miners the mining of cryptocurrency requires a large amount of electricity from computers.

One of the bill's sponsors says the state's abundant supply of energy allows it to offer tax breaks on electricity and will give kentucky the opportunity to become a leader in an emerging industry.

Those opposed to the bill says it's giving away too much to an unstable industry.

L3: abc 36 news white voice of: rep.

Kelly flood (d) lexington l3: abc 36 news white rep.

Ken fleming (r) louisville 14:11 we instead should ask for funding to come and use our great state because what happens is these become hot zones - very, very hot zones because of the amount of heat generated by the amount of electricity and that in and of itself draws down from the grid from people in the area.14:32 16:58you're right - the volitility of the bitcoin is a bit dicey and we've got to be conscious of that but we also got to look down the road and position ourselves down the road to doing this.17:08 l3: abc 36 news white bill offers incentives to crypto miners a similar bill in the senate looks to offer clean energy tax incentives to cryptocurrency facilities.

Kentucky's