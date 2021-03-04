'I’m Not Increasing Capacity Until My Employees Have Access To A Vaccine'

Restaurants in Chicago are now able to seat at 50% capacity.
But one restaurant owner in the city is taking a unique approach and holding off until all of his employees get a COVID shot.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports from Andersonville.
