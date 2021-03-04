Com 3 after months of covid-19 surges, doctors in louisiana say the number of new coronavirus cases are beginning to decrease.*but some recent changes surrounding our beloved pelican state could change that for us ... news 1's princess jhane stepherson-lowry has more.

Princess jhane"when double masking was first introduced -- some people questioned if it would be effective.

But since texas and mississippi announced the end of mask mandates... some are wondering if they should double up -- or even mask at all.louisiana blue cross blue sheilds medical director larry simon says double masking just makes sense.simon sot"the thicker the mask, the better it works.

Alright, two layer and three-layer mask work way better than one.

In fact the cdc actively discourages single cloth layer mask, they want at least two."

Considering the number of people who travel through louisiana simon says i's better to wear a disposable one than a cloth mask which holds more germs.simon sot"you have what we call fomites, you just have particles all over you and what you do't want to then do is say go to the grocery store with a double plaque cloth mask.

It gets covered in stuff and then come home and be within a couple feet of someone wh's immunocompromised."now*if you want a cloth mask simon says buy them in bulk because yo'll need a clean one every day... or you can order the "gold standard" n95 mask online*but make sure i's the right one.simon sot "ther's a kind that painters and craftsman get, and they have exit valves on them.

So, it has an n95 filtration coming in but not going out.

You do't want that ."simon says what you want is a mask that protects*both air ways.

Princess jhanedr. simon says at the end of the day you could wear two or five masks but if i's not covering your nose and mouth then it just does't matter.

Thanks princess, now that "n" in n95 stands for non-oil so if yo're in an area where there are't any oil based particles like a solvent then wearing the mask would be beneficial