First tonight: addressing pay inequities in the north star state.

A bill in the minnesota legislature is hoping to prevent pay discrimination by stopping employers from asking job applicants about a specific topic.

That's the type of question state lawmakers want to stop employers from asking with the preventing pay discrimination act... which would bar them from requesting information about a job applicant's pay history.

The national women's law center says in 2019... white women made 80 cents for every dollar a man made in minnesota.

That gap is even larger among people of color... with latinas earning just 53 cents on the dollar.

The department of human rights says when future salaries are based on past pay... minnesotans are locked into a cycle of unequal pay.

"*r commissioner rebecca lucero tells me while this is just one piece of the puzzle in closing the pay gap... it's a simple "when we can just do small things like this to help end discrimination, we should do so.

And in fact, there are a lot of employers who are already on board and moving on this already.

We celebrate that that's already happening, and we'd like to see that implemented across the board."

And the department of human rights adds in the 18 states that have enacted salary history bans... pay is up 8?

"* percent for all women... and 13?

"*percent for black workers.

So far... the bill appears to have bipartisan support.

In addition to employers... the preventing pay discrimination act would also bar labor unions and employment agencies from requesting a job applicant's pay history.

