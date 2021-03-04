Gov. Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately'
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized repeatedly.

He also asked New Yorkers not to judge him until all the facts are in; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.