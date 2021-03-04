Gov. Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately'

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov.
Andrew Cuomo claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized repeatedly.
He also asked New Yorkers not to judge him until all the facts are in; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.
Governor Cuomo said he will not resign amidst allegations of sexual harassment by three women.
Andrew Cuomo at today's press conference
At his first press conference in a week, Cuomo said, "I've learned an important..