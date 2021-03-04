Floating marina 3.3.21

SEVERAL BRIDGES ALONG THE KENTUCKY RIVER IN FRANFORT ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER PART OF A MARINA BROKE FREE AND FLOATED DOWN THE KENTUCKY RIVER.

Boxes:1x1 abc 36 news frankfort location three location four abc 36's kaitlyn shive is live in frankfort with the latest on the damage.

L3 kaitlyn:live white well i have to say what has transpired today definitely takes on a new meaning of rolling on the river the franklin county emergency management team received a call around 10:30 am saying that a boat dock was loose in the kentucky river l3: top story white marina breaks loose, floats on ky river frankfort deputy director rick cat deputy director ray kenny tells me that they tracked the boat travels as it made its way to frankfurt once it was here it did hit the capital avenue bridge and then hit the sign the historic singing bridge causing the top part of the dock to be completely destroyed now the dock did break into pieces and the large part of it is still on the bank here in frankfurt with only a small part still going down the river kenny saidkenny said that the part that is still in the river is not hazardous and that the owen county emergency management team is being contacted to handle that part l3 kaitlyn:live white heres a quick look at the aftermath of the dock it's stuck on a bank right over there kinney says they will handle the portion that's here in frankfurt once the river starts to go down.

Live in frankfurt kaitlyn shive abc 36 news.

