Breathitt flooding 3.3.21

SOME RURAL PARTS OF THE STATE CONTINUE TO DIG OUT.... LITERALLY.... FROM WHAT HAS BEEN CALLED RECORD-FLOODING.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Some rural parts of the state continue to dig out.... literally.... from what has been called record- flooding.

Few places have been hit harder than breathitt county where a thousand people were evacuated and crews had to rush to shore up a dam.

Abc 36s danielle saitta has been there much of the day.... ... and shows us what the damage looked like for the city and for one person's who's home is destroyed... in tonight's top story at six l3: top story white flooding devastation breathiit county ots video tape:left flooding devastation &lt;none&gt; the kentucky river is finally going down... emergency