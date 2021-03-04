WEB EXTRA: Thai Navy Rescues Cats From Sinking Ship

Thai navy officials saved four cats that were stranded on a sinking boat after their human crewmates had been rescued.
Thai navy officials saved four cats that were stranded on a sinking boat after their human crewmates had been rescued.
Four cats stranded aboard a sinking ship were rescued by the Thai Navy! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Thai navy officials braved strong currents on Tuesday and rescued four cats stranded on board a sinking boat in the Andaman Sea.