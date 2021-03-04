'Bugin Ho' school creatively imparts education to tribal children in Odisha

A school at Godibari near Chandaka in Odisha provides education to tribal children through story-telling, songs, dance, book reading and skits.

Bugin Ho, which means a place for good people, is an educational institute for indigenous school dropout children that encourage them not to drop out of regular schooling.

Speaking to ANI, the chief advisor of the school Sabita Patnaik said, "Women workers of the village set up Bugin Ho Siksha Kendra with the help of an NRI woman, Bandana Patnaik who lives in Bangkok for the education of these children.

I have taken over the institute in 2012, and have been running it since then." The students are also taught to take care of the kitchen garden in the school backyard.

The lessons are taught through innovative methods.