Hazel Green wins four straight

its more of the same for hazel green but thats a good thing for the trojans girls basketball team.

They just won their fourth straight championship... the trophies look the same every year, but this win feels differnt for the hazel green team.

Pkg: as the three peat champions, hazel green enters the 6a title game with a target on their backs.

"this team had to work harder, the fourth one, it's gonna be harder,everyone wants to beat us, everyone wants us to lose" knowing that made the victory wednesday even sweeter!

"soon as i got off the court, it was a relief."

Coach tim miller even showing a rare post-game celebration.

He says the 2021 championship does mean more.

Playing through a pandemic is never easy.

"it was gratifying for them because of what we all had to go through from last spring, to summer, to the season, it was long..

It was a grind."

The trojans may make winning look simple but junior samiya steele says its the exact opposite.

"i want people to know, we put in a lot of work to get here, we earn it, we earn everything its just not that we come in and win."

"people don't think we work for it, but we do, we work."

In less than a month, hazel green hits the court again prepping for number five.

But unlike nick saban, miller says he's letting his girls celebrate for more than 24 hours!

"a litle bit longer, i"m not nick saban, we'll take two weeks off."

