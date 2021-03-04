Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Shasta County next week

It’s still unknown how many doses the county will be receiving.

Shasta County health leaders say that vaccine could arrive early as next week.

The johnson & johnson vaccine could soon arrive locally.

We're working to find out how many doses the government's giving us.

Public health tells me it's still ironing out the distribution detais.

The johnson and johnson is a one dose vaccine - doesn't need to be stored at extreme temperatures like the moderna or pfizer vaccines.

Because of that - and the fact it's a one shot dose - the health department says the johnson and johnson vaccine would be ideal for people who are homebound or lack transportation.

It gives people a choice and it's also just one shot.

People might prefer that.

With just an increase in vaccines in general that will help us move more quickly.

But also with this vaccine just being one dose and somebody receives one dose and then they're done.

As with the other vaccine, they receive one dose and then they have to wait a number of weeks before their fully vaccinated.

So it will help us move through phases more quickly.

People eligible to get vaccinated right now include: health care workers... people in long- term care facilities... people over 65- years-old... emergency services personnel... and education and childcare providers monday the redding rancheria will get 600 doses of the "johnson and johnson vaccine" that's because the rancheria gets its vaccine supply from the indian health services and not the county.

