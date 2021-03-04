Extinction Rebellion protesters 'puke' oil at Blackrock building in New York

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group marched from Blackrock headquarters on 51st Street to JP Morgan on 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan in New York on March 3 to demonstrate against corporat

A group dressed in oil jugs did artistic performances, vomiting oil all over the globe and ground in front of Blackrock.