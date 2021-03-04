Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 13, 2021

Extinction Rebellion protesters 'puke' oil at Blackrock building in New York

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:36s 0 shares 1 views
Extinction Rebellion protesters 'puke' oil at Blackrock building in New York
Extinction Rebellion protesters 'puke' oil at Blackrock building in New York

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group marched from Blackrock headquarters on 51st Street to JP Morgan on 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan in New York on March 3 to demonstrate against corporat

Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group marched from Blackrock headquarters on 51st Street to JP Morgan on 47th Street in Midtown Manhattan in New York on March 3 to demonstrate against corporations who invest in climate destruction.

A group dressed in oil jugs did artistic performances, vomiting oil all over the globe and ground in front of Blackrock.

You might like