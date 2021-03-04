Vaccine sign-ups switching to “MyTurn”

Butte County is piloting using “MyTurn” vaccine sign-ups in hope that it will be an easier roll out as more doses become available.

Take sot francis stallman, retired chico unified teacher, sub list "i have a lot of friends, and i just can't wait to get a hug from them."

Francis stallman is able to celebrate her daughter's visit to chico today with more confidence since she got her first dose of the vaccine.

Take sot "an announcement came on via email and the person i was working with was like, 'hey let's sign you up.'" stallman is a retired chico unified teacher but active sub.

Take sot "otherwise i would probably still be waiting like most, well everybody."

But she is still wondering when it will be her husband's turn.

And it hasn't been easy for her.

Take sot "nerve wracking really, since he is going to be 65 soon and younger people here getting it."

Now - butte county public health is switching to the "myturn" platform in the hopes it will help speed up the process.

Tori bam standup here's what the site looks like.

All you have to do is click on check my eligibility, fill out a couple of the questions, select your age, where you work and the county you live in and you can see if you are eligible for the vaccine. Jim Manaco lives in Chico. He is optimistic that the new site will speed things up. "I think with the new vaccine protocol being put in place, I think we are well on our way."

Take sot "no one was over last year, last year disappeared from our social calendar" and with his daughter getting married soon he is glad that he was able to get the vaccine.

"to be able to do things with others that's what we are looking forward to."

Manaco is now looking forward to safely to achieve herd immunity..

Dr. anthony fauci anthony fauci says we need to have roughly 80 percent of the population vaccinated.