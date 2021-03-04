Chico Public Works and Police continue to clear out homeless camps in Bidwell Park

Wednesday, Chico Police Department and Public Works cleared out another homeless encampment near east of Highway 99 and Bidwell.

Before yesterday this area was filled with people living in their tents..now as you can see, it is empty.

the sounds of the continuing clean up of homeless camps could be heard yet again wednesday afternoon in bidwell park. erik nielsen/lives in chico <just small spots where small encampments.

Erik nielsen lives nearbyÃhe walks this area everyday& he has seen a lot& erik nielsen/lives in chico it wasn't just one tent it was kind of like two or three people in one area like a family.

There were signs in the woods that were pointing with an arrow to jbl's house.

Nielsen tells me he is relieved that something is being done about the trash& erik nielsen/lives in chico "just for my family.

You know, i want to be able to walk through here and i mean i feel for people because i have had hard times in my life too and i want people to have this but when it is on your back porch it is like& dani masten public works cleaned up 30 cubic yards of trash which is the equivalent to 170 of these 33 gallon trash bags.

Erik gustafson/public works director we find everything you could unfortunately imagine, and the environmental impacts are really just alarming the stuff that we find.

Of course, human waste, household materials, chemicals that shouldn't be spread into the environment, batteries, and needles.

While some people in chico are glad to see the homeless out of city parks p others believe this is mistreatment of the homeless.

addison winslow/homeless advocate

> public works and chico pd also tell me they will continue clearing out camps east of highway 99 for the rest of the week.

The chico city council -- working for a longer-tern solution..

Last night city council members voted to direct the city clerk..

To explore options for absorbing the greater chico homeless