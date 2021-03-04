Calls Season 1

Calls Season 1 Trailer - Introducing Calls, a show unlike any you’ve seen or heard before.

This groundbreaking new series is told entirely through 12-minute phone conversations.

Featuring Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal & more.

- Based on the buzzy French series of the same name, Calls is a groundbreaking immersive television experience that masterfully uses only audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell bone-chilling snackable stories.

Launching in a binge model worldwide, all nine 12-minute episodes are told through a series of phone calls that use sharp writing, compelling voice talent and graphics to aid in transcribing the darkly dramatic conversations onto the screen.

These relatable scenarios transport the audience into familiar situations that quickly become surreal with thrilling and frightening moments.

Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass & more, Calls proves that the real terror lies in one’s interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one’s imagination can take them.