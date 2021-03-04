The COVID-19 crisis is a chance to do capitalism differently | Mariana Mazzucato

In the face of three simultaneous crises -- health, the economy and climate -- do we have a chance to do capitalism differently?

Economist Mariana Mazzucato explains why we shouldn't try to go back to normal after the pandemic but should instead rethink how governments work together with businesses to solve big problems. Learn more about how governments can play a dynamic, proactive role in shaping markets and sparking innovation -- instead of just responding to broken systems. (This virtual conversation, hosted by TED Global curator Bruno Giussani, was recorded June 22, 2020.)