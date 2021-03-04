New vaccine site

We see how they get the doses from the deep freeze to the syringes.

We get a look inside the new drive through vaccine site in Hamilton County.

A third mass vaccination site in hamilton county opened up almost two weeks ago.

News 12 got a behind the scenes look at the enterprise south nature park site, and how a trip to get a shot looks different than what you might be used to.

Driving to the doctors to go get a vaccine, not that uncommon, what is uncommon is when you're actually there, you still have to stay in your car and drive through.

What we do versus we get them settled safely and their parking space.

It's different for most people to have a drive-through experience for vaccines.

She says it's a different type of experience but the staff is adjusting well it's interesting in nursing school i learned many things, directing traffic was not one of those.

But it's been fun.

People seem very excited to be here they're very appreciative to be able to get this vaccine.

Today there were over 1200 appointments.

Site manager lisa vincent says with so many people driving thru it takes a coordinated effort.

We wanna make sure everybody working has the knowledge and the tools to do their part.

We try within a pod to break down each role into a finite defined peace.

This traffic pattern begins with natan gross who's team makes sure everyone has the proper paperwork filled out properly.

Ideally we want to keep within that threshold within that 30 minutes and get them through as quickly as possible.

Throughout the day syringes are being filled and the team makes sure no vaccines expire.

Interesting thing with pfizer is once we pop the top on that vile, we have six hours to use it.

Since we're kind of a little bit spaced out from the vaccination tent, we have a utility vehicle that has these temperature control containers.

So we stack them in there and our runner runs them to the vaccine site and they go to our vaccination leads, who gets them to the tables to get the shots in the arms. finally people are given their vaccines then wait 20 to 30 minutes to make sure their are no adverse