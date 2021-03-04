President Biden criticizes Mississippi and Texas for lifting mask mandate

President Joe Biden sharply criticizing Texas and Mississippi for listing coronavirus restrictions, saying: “The last thing we need is neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask.
Forget it.”
President Joe Biden sharply criticizing Texas and Mississippi for listing coronavirus restrictions, saying: “The last thing we need is neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask.
Forget it.”
- president joe biden sharply - criticizing texas and - mississippi - for lifting coronavirus - restrictions, saying this.....- " the last thing we need is neanderthal - - - - thinking that, in the meantime,- everything's fine, take off you- mask.
Forget- it."
During a meeting with lawmakers- the commander-in-chief- denounced the move to reverse - covid-19 safety policies, - including mask mandates...- and accused the republican- governors of the two states - of quote "neanderthal thinking" both mississippi governor tate- reeves and texas governor greg- abbott announced this week they- are lifting mask- mandates and allowing all - businesses to operate at full - capacity.
- governor reeves today saying- quote "numbers in mississippi simply no longer- justify government- overreach.
And that - mississippians can make their - own decisions."
Unquote.
- "given how long ago, um, mr. biden was - elected to the u s congress, he- certainly should know how - - - neanderthals think.
But here's- the reality: i trust the people- in mississippi to make the righ- decisions.
I- - trust the american people to- make the right decisions.
The - fact of the matter is - you cannot focus on data and- science and making good - - - - decisions on those days when th- numbers are going up and ignore- the data and the science on - those days, when the numbers ar- going down."
Reeves citing the declining - number of new covid-19 cases an- the - increasing availability of- vaccines as reasons for - ending the restrictions.
But- federal officials have been - warning that the decline in new- cases appears to be stalling ou- and that the emergence of new - coronavirus variants could- lead to a resurgence.
- -
[NFA] U.S. states across the nation from Michigan, Louisiana, Texas, Massachusetts and Mississippi are loosening or lifting..
Biden Cites 'Neanderthal Thinking' After Texas, Mississippi Lift COVID Restrictions.
GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate..