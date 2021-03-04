President Biden criticizes Mississippi and Texas for lifting mask mandate

President Joe Biden sharply criticizing Texas and Mississippi for listing coronavirus restrictions, saying: “The last thing we need is neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask.

- president joe biden sharply - criticizing texas and - mississippi - for lifting coronavirus - restrictions, saying this.....- " the last thing we need is neanderthal - - - - thinking that, in the meantime,- everything's fine, take off you- mask.

Forget- it."

During a meeting with lawmakers- the commander-in-chief- denounced the move to reverse - covid-19 safety policies, - including mask mandates...- and accused the republican- governors of the two states - of quote "neanderthal thinking" both mississippi governor tate- reeves and texas governor greg- abbott announced this week they- are lifting mask- mandates and allowing all - businesses to operate at full - capacity.

- governor reeves today saying- quote "numbers in mississippi simply no longer- justify government- overreach.

And that - mississippians can make their - own decisions."

Unquote.

- "given how long ago, um, mr. biden was - elected to the u s congress, he- certainly should know how - - - neanderthals think.

But here's- the reality: i trust the people- in mississippi to make the righ- decisions.

I- - trust the american people to- make the right decisions.

The - fact of the matter is - you cannot focus on data and- science and making good - - - - decisions on those days when th- numbers are going up and ignore- the data and the science on - those days, when the numbers ar- going down."

Reeves citing the declining - number of new covid-19 cases an- the - increasing availability of- vaccines as reasons for - ending the restrictions.

But- federal officials have been - warning that the decline in new- cases appears to be stalling ou- and that the emergence of new - coronavirus variants could- lead to a resurgence.

- -