'Dictator sitting...': Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu raids slammed by Opposition

Political war of words erupted over Income Tax raids on Bollywood celebrities.

Properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu was raided.

Sites linked to Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibhashish Sarkar were also raided.

I-T department was probing alleged tax evasion linked to Phantom Films which was dissolved in 2018.

Some politicians and govt critics alleged political vendetta behind the raids.

“BJP is misusing institutions like CBI, ED, I-T Department for political benefits.

It's political vendetta.

There is a dictator who doesn't want to listen to voices against him.

He is destroying all institutions.

Be it leaders or actors or activists, everyone is being targeted in the political vendetta,” said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

