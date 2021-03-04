Some sticking with mask requirement

Emily, good afternoon.

I'm outside the kroger on the north side of the city.

And i'm here because the grocery chain will still require you to wear one of these if you shop here.

That also goes for best buy --the electronic retail giant.

The governor's order now in effect does allow private businesses as well as cities and counties to put their own mask mandates in place.

So what about businesses here in tupelo?

Mayor jason shelton said this afternoon the city will go with the governor's order, but he doesn't want folks to forget about taking steps to stay safe from the coronavirus.

"every human life that has enough sense to put on their shoes in the morning knows that the masks are the right thing to do.

So hopefully our businesses, hopefully our citizens hopefully will continue to wear masks."

However, the mayor did add that city-owned buildings, like city hall for example, will require people to still wear masks.

As for other major cities locally, columbus and starkville are keeping the mask requirement as well.

Oxford aldermen voted tuesday to go along with the governor's more relaxed stance.

But mandate or not, the governor and health professionals still want you to wear one.

Live in tupelo, craig ford, w-t- v-a nine news.

Today, the mississippi department of health reported