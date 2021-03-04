Boys High School Basketball: Sectional Quarterfinals (3/3)

Hey good evening everyone..

Well it's one of the best small school sectionals in the state, and on wednesday, we were treated to a championship- type showdown in the first round...central noble and westview shared the ne-cc regular season title..tonight, the cougars and warriors meet for a third time this year, with a spot in the sectional semifinals on the line..

???let's take you up to topeka... 2-a #14 westview vs.

Third-ranked central noble... the cougars' lone loss this season came to the warriors all the way back on december 12th..???and the cougs looked like a team that's riding a 21-game winning streak early... connor essesgian attacking the rack in transition..

Central noble races out to an 11-2...???but in the second quarter, westview starts to settle in... and that's when mason yoder starts to heat up... you saw him knock in a three..

???moments later... more from yoder... you can ring him up for three more... the junior led all scorers with 26 points..

That triple cut the deficit to just four..???but that's as close as westview would get for the remainder of the night... just before halftime, essegian darts into the passing lane... gets the swipe and scores it on the other end... cougars go back up 10..???and then late in the third... central noble's all-time leading scorer showing you the float game... team-high 24 for essegian..

???cougs are moving on.... they top westview, 57-49 your final... ???so the cougars move on to play the winner of the early game at westview tonight... churubusco taking on ne-cc foe prairie heights..???panthers hung around in the first quarter, but it was all eagles after that... pick it up in the third... that was jackson paul with two of his 18 points on the night..???moments later... paul working the two man game with fellow huntington university signee landon jordan... that bucket puts busco up by 33...???and at this point, jordan was just out there havin' himself a good ole' time... reverse flush on the break for the big man..

He led all scorers with 27...???as churubusco wins big, 89-45... ???staying in class 2a... we move to sectional 36 at bluffton... south adams taking on canterbury....???cavaliers had an 11 point edge at halftime..

Added on to that in the second half..

Here's chris diwis inside for two... and that puts canterbury up 14 a minute in to the fourth... ???but the starfires would start to storm back from there... just over four minutes to play... trey schoch..

Attacking the rack in transition... give him the and one..

The lead is down to single digits...???later in the quarter... it's schoch again... dropping home the floater..

Plus the foul... he had a team high 15..

And the lead is down to four after the three point play...???but that's as close as they'd get the rest of the night..

Cavs put this one away late... there's adam nassour with two of his game high 16 points... ???canterbury wins this one 70- 63... they're on to the sectional semifinals..

And they will face the winner of the nightcap at bluffton between 9-13 adams central and 12-8 manchester... and it was the jets soaring early... they force the turnover on one end... and it results in a fastbreak bucket for nick neuenschwander... 13 on the night for neuenschwande r..

A-c up 10-0...squires would settle down from there... max carter... pure on the spot up triple... for three of his game high 21... lead is back inside single digits....just before the end of the quarter... gabriel case boards the maddox zollman miss..

Gets the putback..

He added 11... that makes it a six point game after a quarter...but the jets just too much to handle tonight... that's big ethan poling with the and one finish... 17 points for him...adams central moves on with the 73-70 win... they'll face canterbury friday at 8... on to class 3a we go... sectional 22 at woodlan... we're gonna start with defending sectional champ 4th ranked leo taking on angola...pick this up beginning of the first quarter and leo jumps up to an early eight nothin lead thanks to a couple treys from this man ayden ruble....more from him later...for now... angola responds... off the long miss... ball finds its way to brian parrish... he takes it in for the hoop... plus the harm... 12 points for parrish..

But this leo team is potent..

And they showed it tonight... zack troyer..

Out to blake davison for three... 20 points for the indiana tech commit.... later on..

I promised you more ayden ruble..

Here you go... gets this tough shot to drop... he added 13 points... leo runs away with this one tonight... lions win 64-38... the lions will get the winner of this one... between bishop luers and garrett in the early game... pick this one up middle of the first... luers out to the early lead and adding on... naylon thompson..

Nothing but nylons from deep... 13 points for him...later on... knights breaking that railroader zone with ease... leads to a floater for nelson knapke... two of his six points...but garrett would hang around early... how about this... tyler gater... the buzzer beater from halfcourt...but garrett just not able to hang with fonso white's squad tonight...here's the other thompson..

Nick... from 15 feet... 12 points for him... luers cruises 78-50..

It'll be leo-luers in the sectional semis on friday at