Biloxi alum/Southern Miss football’s Tim Jones invited to NFL combine

On the gridiron, Southern Miss wide receiver Tim Jones invited to this year’s NFL Combine despite no in-person workouts due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

- the former biloxi indian- declared for the draft, back in- january...- foregoing his final year of - eligibility, at u-s-m... grante- to- fall athletes, by the - n-c-double- a... as a part of - covid-19 relief.- jones is one of the most- productive wideouts, to - ever put on a black and gold- uniform... with 150 career- receptions... for more than - 2,000 yards... and nine - touchdowns.

- prior to a hamstring injury tha- plagued jones, for the- rest of his senior season... he- was clearly the best player,- on the southern miss offense...- with 15 catches, for 299- yards...- and two scores.

- - overall... seven players from - the magnolia state, invited to- the - virtual combine... three from - mississippi state... those- being running back and senior - bowl participant kylin hill...- defensive end marquiss- spencer... and inside linebacke- erroll thompson.- - three more, from ole miss...- featuring star wideout elijah - moore... as well as offensive - tackle royce newman... and- tight end kenny yeboah... both- of which also took part... in - the -