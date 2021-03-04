City, Strip Club Reach Agreement Allowing Adult Entertainment To Resume In Baltimore With COVID-19 Protocols
City, Strip Club Reach Agreement Allowing Adult Entertainment To Resume In Baltimore With COVID-19 Protocols

Days after the owner of a Baltimore strip club sued the city over COVID-19 regulations he said unfairly targeted adult entertainment, the club and the city have reached a settlement that will allow it to reopen, a law firm representing the club said Wednesday evening.